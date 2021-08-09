Breakthrough For Centre As Opposition Agrees To Back Key OBC Bill Amid Parliament Logjam

Amid the Parliament logjam, all opposition parties have agreed to support the passage of a bill that seeks to restore the power of states to identify backward classes. This decision was taken after key opposition leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann met on Monday to discuss the strategy for the remaining period of the Monsoon session. Union Minister Virendra Kumar shall introduce the bill in question- the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today.

A constitutional amendment bill has to be passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the respective House present and voting. As per reports, this legislation will amend Articles 338B, 342A and 366 to enable states to directly identify and notify their own OBC list without having to refer to the National Commission for Backward Classes. This comes after concerns were raised by leaders belonging to the OBC community across the political spectrum.

The aforesaid bill was necessitated after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Maratha reservation case pronounced on May 5. A 5-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta, and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously aside the quota for Marathas in educational institutions and public employment. In its 3:2 majority verdict, it held that the 102nd Constitution amendment gives exclusive power to the Centre to identify and declare SEBC as only the President can notify the list. On July 1, the apex court dismissed the Union government's petition seeking a review of this judgment.

All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/hWCWIgrVQP — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Parliament logjam

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. However, the opposition has pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed the snooping row a "totally non-serious" issue and affirmed that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already given a detailed statement in both the Houses.

During a breakfast meeting convened by Rahul Gandhi on August 3, he reportedly called for opposition unity to corner the treasury benches during the ongoing session. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached out to the opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha for their support in running the House. However, the opposition agreed to cooperate only if the government allows a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row first followed by the repealing of three farm laws and inflation.