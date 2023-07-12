Brij Bhushan Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi, Dares Her To Fight Lok Sabha Polls Against Him

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Wednesday, hit back at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who called for action against him. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi questioned why the BJP government is protecting the WFI chief who is 'accused of torturing the women players'.

"Law and ethics say that the accused of atrocities against women should be removed from his post, fair investigation should be done, arrest should be done and he should be punished in the court of law," she tweeted.

"Why is the matter being suppressed, why is the matter being hushed up in the investigation? Why is the whole government silent on this matter? Why is the accused still in BJP and why no action has been taken?" Priyanka Gandhi further said in her tweet. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been charged under Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the IPC and 15 prominent wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Mallik and Bajrang Punia have confirmed the allegations against him.

कानून और नैतिकता कहती है कि महिलाओं के साथ अत्याचार करने वाले आरोपी को उसके पद से हटाया जाए, निष्पक्ष जांच हो, गिरफ्तारी हो और अदालत में उसे सजा दिलवाई जाए।



लेकिन भाजपा सरकार में देश का मान बढ़ाने वाली महिला खिलाड़ियों के साथ अत्याचार करने वाले आरोपी को बचाया क्यों जाता है,… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 11, 2023

Brij Bhushan Singh responds

In a long-form statement shared on Twitter, Brij Bhushan revealed his life story and attacked the Congress party for several reasons. He even blamed Congress for the death of his grandfather Chandrabhan Sharan Singh who became a party MLA in 1952. The MP further underscored that the Congress party was in power when his house was demolished in 1974 and when several serious cases were filed against him in the 1980s for opposing the Indira-Gandhi era emergency.

झूठ की तारीफ

सच का मज़ाक

कुछ ऐसा है आजकल

कांग्रेस का मिजाज.....



मेरे जीवन का सच....... pic.twitter.com/LmJBEKoqrm — BrijBhushan Sharan Singh (@b_bhushansharan) July 12, 2023

"Congress had tried to stop my political journey. I was arrested for the first time in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1989 when the Congress rule was in the country," he said in his statement. "When the disputed structure collapsed in 1992, I was arrested at the behest of the Congress government."

Brij Bhushan Singh alleged the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him is part of a conspiracy by the Congress party. "The command of this conspiracy is in the hands of people like Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupendra Hooda, so I ask Priyanka Gandhi to tell the country whether she trusts the media trial or the proceedings of the court. What is the meaning of making this statement?" he questioned.

The Kaiserganj MP also advised the Congress party to "stop dreaming of politics based on lies" and dared Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections against him.