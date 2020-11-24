Brinda Karat Blames Centre For Not Providing Money To States To Fight Resurgence Of COVID

CPI(M) senior politburo member Brinda Karat has blamed the Central Government for not providing the necessary money to build infrastructure and facilities to tackle the resurgence and growing cases of Covid-19 in the country.

"What we are concerned about is even though there has been so much time for the Central Government to put into place a better health structure, what we see today... here in Capital of India, there is such a shortage of beds. It is impossible to get admission now. To get admission you have to know someone special or you are left to the mercy of Covid. This is really an utter failure of the central government to give the money to the states to set up the infrastructure. Health infrastructure has to be strong enough to look after the patients at the time of need. That is totally missing. Delhi is a prime example where a number of hospitals are directly under the Central Government," Brinda Karat told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

'PM Modi should answer'

When asked about the BJP holding AAP responsible for growing cases in Delhi, Karat said, "I don't want to get into the blame game of these parties. The question that PM Modi should answer is that from March to November end the Central Government has utterly failed to set up a strong accessible health infrastructure. And in Delhi which is getting peaking cases right now, we don't know if the peak is yet to come or over, what was the Central Government doing and it has not given the money that is required. What is the use of Amit Shah coming now and trying to say that I am doing this or that? Where was he all this time?"

On the question of Love Jihad, she said: "There is no such thing as Love Jihad. This a concoction of a fascist ideology of the Sangh Parivaar -- the RSS & BJP. They should be ashamed of themselves. They used NIA, Police and every kind of intelligence agencies. They have absolutely failed to show what this Love Jihad is. It is nothing but a communal agenda which criminalises love between two consenting adults if they happen to belong to different communities. We strongly condemn these efforts to take this up as a campaign to bring laws against it. It is unthinkable that in a land of pluralism such a fascistic and communal agenda is destroying the nation."

