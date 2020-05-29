Brinda Karat Disappointed Over SC's Probe Into Centre's Handling Of Migrant Crisis

Quick links:
Even as the Supreme Court pronounced that no travel fare would be charged from migrant workers on their way back home amid lockdown, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat has found the verdict "disappointing and surprising", because the Supreme Court did not question the Centre over the actions taken to ease the sufferings of migrants.
"The Supreme Court's judgement is both disappointing and surprising. It's disappointing because the Supreme Court did not question any of the claims which were being made by the Central government about what all unprecedented steps they had taken in favour of migrants," said Brinda Karat while speaking to a news agency.
READ | Piyush Goyal States 18% Hike In FDI Into India, Credits 'Make In India' For $73bn Figure
READ | Locust Attack: Himachal Pradesh On High Alert As Swarms Destroy Crops In Adjoining States
"It is a simple question. If they have taken such unprecedented steps to help migrants why would lakhs of workers be on the streets with their children? Why would lakhs of women workers be on the streets lifting luggage holding babies in their arms?" the CPI(M) leader added.
"And secondly, it is surprising because the Supreme Court decided that the transport through Railways which is under the Central government... the transport charges should be borne by the State government, not by the Centre. The Central government is absolutely exonerated of its responsibilities as far as transport is concerned except to provide meals," said Karat.
"If they wanted to ask the state government's to pay at least they should have heard the State governments. They did not give notice to State governments and didn't even hear them out. They just went by what Centre was saying," she added.
READ | Migrant Workers In Amritsar Protest Against State Govt After Special Train Gets Cancelled
READ | Mayawati Hails SC's Relief For Migrants, Asks Govt To Find Jobs For Them Near Their Homes
(With ANI inputs)