Last Updated:

Bring Back Modi Govt To Sustain Pace Of Development: Gambhir Urges First-time Voters

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that young voters should use their vote to guide the country in the right direction and their vote was crucial at it will decide their present and future.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Image: PTI/File)


East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged first-time voters in Surajmal Vihar here to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre once again to sustain the pace of development in the country.

He said that the picture of the country will change for the better if the country's youth showed enthusiasm in politics.

Addressing a gathering of new voters, Gambhir said the Modi government at the Centre has worked towards improving the daily life of the youth and has worked to enhance their future.

The BJP MP said that young voters should use their vote to guide the country in the right direction. Their vote was crucial at it will decide their present and future, he said.

READ | Delhi power tariff hike: AAP, BJP trade blame

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician also gave autographed certificates to around 250 participants of the youth conference organised by the BJP's Yuva Morcha.

READ | 'Continuous attack' on Pak's Sikh community condemnable: BJP
READ | Effective action against terrorism taken under PM Modi: Rajnath Singh
READ | PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to launch five Vande Bharat trains

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT