'Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST': Jharkhand Min To PM Modi After Latter Demanded Tax Cuts

Responding to PM Modi's plea to opposition-led states to reduce fuel tax, Jharkhand's health minister urged for a uniform policy thereby bringing petrol, diesel and LPG under Goods and Services Tax (GST). He also criticised the Prime Minister for bringing other issues in the video conference of the CMs, which was convened to discuss the Covid situation in India.

Jharkhand's Health minister Banna Gupta said, "PM today spoke much on petrol-diesel rather than health and the meeting turned out to be a political meeting. PM Modi should bring these- Petrol, Diesel and LPG under GST and formulate one policy for the country."

PM Modi urges states to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

PM Modi, early on Wednesday, had met Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to have a dialogue on the COVID related situation and also urged states to follow the Centre's move to cut the excise duty on petrol, diesel by reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) in their respective states to provide relief to the people.

"In order to reduce the burden of rising petrol and diesel prices, the central government reduced the excise duty last November. We had urged the states too to reduce their taxes. Some states reduced the tax and provided benefits to the consumers but some didn't do so," said PM Modi.

PM Modi named the states, which decided not to cut the taxes on petrol, diesel and said, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu didn't follow the advice of the central government and people in these states are suffering from high inflation and thus asked these states to reduce the state taxes on fuel, something that they should have done in November and provide succour to their people.

The central government, in the wake of high inflation, decided to reduce the central excise on diesel by Rs 5 and Petrol by Rs 10, following which states ruled by BJP or allies reduced the local VAT on the said fuels, whereas the non-BJP states went against the decision and continued with the VAT, to not lose out on the revenue.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: PTI / FACEBOOK / @BANNA GUPTA