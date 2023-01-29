British, Mughal-era Structures Will Be Renamed In A Week With BJP Rule In Bengal: Adhikari

BJP MLA and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the saffron party will rename all British and Mughal-era monuments within a week if it is voted to power in West Bengal. Adhikari's promise follows the Centre's decision to rename the Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to 'Amrit Udyan' which is known as the 'first garden of the Republic of India'.

Adhikari said that the motivation behind renaming the Mughal and British-era monuments is the barbaric killing of Indians. "They (Mughals) killed so many Hindus, destroyed temples. All the places named after them should be identified and renamed. We'll remove all British and Mughal names within a week if BJP comes to power in Bengal," the BJP leader said per ANI.

There are several monuments in the state which reflect the colonia legacy such as the famous Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, the Victor Jubilee Palace in Cooch Behar, Clive's House also in Kolkata, among others that were made by the British as well as the Mughals.

The Amrit Udyan, meanwhile, will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on January 29, and will be open to the general public for two months from January 31 to March 26.

Politics erupts after renaming Mughal Garden

Needless to say, the renaming of the Mughal Garden has drawn criticism from opposition parties, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) is the first in line. Slamming the Centre for its move, AIMIM's Waris Pathan questioned "will the youth of the country get employment (after renaming)? Will the sky-rocketing prices of petrol and diesel come down? This is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issues."

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on the other hand, told Republic TV that it is a "commendable" move as "for the last 70 years we have been using the names of Babar, Aurangzeb for our roads, who looted our country and killed Sikh Gurus."