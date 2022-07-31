Brought To ED Office, Sanjay Raut Says 'won't Bow Down'; Claims Evidence Is Fake

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that he would not bow down amid the Enforcement Directorate's action in connection with the money laundering scam. He said that a person who never gives up cannot be beaten.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "You can't beat that person. The one who never gives up! Won't bow down! Jai Maharashtra." The tweet also carried pictures of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and himself.

The federal agency conducted raids at Raut's residence on Sunday. The Shiv Sena leader has alleged that the evidence against him is fake.

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 31, 2022

'False papers,' claims Raut

Speaking to the media outside the ED office, Raut claimed, "False papers shown against me. Sanjay Raut will not bow down, and will not leave the party. Shiv Sena will not be weak. Two BJP leaders had given me an offer, otherwise ED will put it behind you."

Sources privy to the development told Republic Media Network that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will be questioned at the ED office.

The searches were in relation to a Rs 1034 crore land scam case linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related transactions involving Raut's wife and accomplices.

In April, the federal agency provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as a part of this probe.

The attached properties (land) were held by Pravin Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar's Saphale and in Thane's Padgha.

The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, the ED said in a statement.

According to the ED, Sujit Patkar is a close associate of Sanjay Raut. The agency had said during the probe it was revealed Pravin Raut made payments to certain "politically exposed persons".