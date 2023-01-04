BRS Bellampalli MLA Allegedly Assaults Toll Plaza Staff; Hooliganism Caught On Tape

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah landed in trouble after he slapped one of the toll plaza staff members of Mandamarri toll plaza on National Highway 363 citing the employee for not clearing the route for his vehicle. The hooliganism of BRS MLA was recorded on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Notably, the incident occurred on Tuesday, January 3, and in the CCTV footage, BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah was seen assaulting a toll plaza employee after his vehicle was stopped from clearing the route. In the CCTV footage, the MLA can be seen getting down from his vehicle and approaching a toll plaza staff member. He can be seen slapping the toll plaza employee while his supporters were seen trying to stop him.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Khaleequr Rehman spoke to Republic after CCTV footage of Durgam Chinnaiah assaulting toll plaza staff emerged. He said, "I have not seen the CCTV footage yet. It should be investigated if our MLA was found abusing one of the toll plaza staff members. We don't know the exact issue. Action should be taken after the investigation. Police will take note of this and they will do the job. Before taking any action, the inquiry has to be done. We don't know what happened exactly. Sometimes, the toll plaza staff misbehave with the people."

'Total abuse of power': BJP

Taking a swipe at the Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao said, "This is a total abuse of power. BJP condemns this kind of high-handedness of the MLA and demands that immediate action should be taken and an FIR should be filed by the local police against the MLA."

The BJP leader further asserted that unfortunately, people elect individuals who don't have a basic understanding that they are representatives and servants of voters and they have to serve their constituency. "They don't have any entitlements and they don't need to be VIPs. The lack of this kind of knowledge is causing all these kinds of high-handedness and this unruliness is unacceptable in a democracy," he added.