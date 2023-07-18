BRS Denounces Opposition Alliance Meeting In Bengaluru, Takes A Jibe At Name 'I.N.D.I.A'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) strongly opposed the the opposition alliance meeting that was held in Bengaluru with 26 like-minded parties. The party said that the Bengaluru meeting lacks the prime agenda. The vision of targeting one leader PM Modi and BJP doesn't hold any importance, the party asserted. Taking a jibe at the newly-coined name of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, BRS stated that just by giving a name, they can't claim it to be the opinion of the entire nation.

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that BRS wants a strong alternative at the centre in 2024. "BRS maintains equidistance with BJP and Congress. Today, Congress is trying to form an alliance with the like-minded parties, just by giving the name, it cannot be called the opinion of the country. We need a forum where people of the country can look for the development and welfare. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, under the leadership of CM KCR, wants to have a strong alternative in the country, an alternative which can think of welfare of the farmers and development of the country," Reddy added.

The BRS leader further said, "In the past nine years under the leadership of KCR, Telangana witnessed a significant growth and is known as Telangana model across the country. BRS believes in strong alternative which can work for the development and welfare of the people and he is not hungry for power."

Recently, while addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that while other opposition party leaders wanted BRS to be invited to the opposition alliance meeting, his party made it clear that if BRS is invited, Congress will quit the meeting. "We have said that BRS is the B-Team of BJP and we will not share the table with them," Rahul had added.