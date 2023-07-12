BRS Fumes As Telangana Congress Chief Says Farmers Not Getting 24 Hrs Of Free Power

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s remark on how Telangana farmers are not getting 24 hours of free electricity has led to a war of words between party and its rivals in the state. Following Reddy’s comments that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is not able to provide even 12 hours of quality power to farmers in the state every day, its leaders staged a massive protest and burnt his effigy demanding an apology.

"Revanth Reddy, who is the Pradesh Congress president, claims that only three hours of power is enough for farmers. However, Telangana is the only state in the country that has provided free quality power to farmers for 24 hours, and yet farmers are still struggling because there is a lot of scope for development,” BRS MLC K Kavitha told Republic.

She then added that the Congress makes promises but then fails to deliver. “Telangana today has surplus power, and Revanth Reddy has exposed the true face of the Congress by suggesting that they only want to give three hours of power. But Rahul Gandhi had recently come to Telangana and made tall promises to the farmers here," she claimed.

Exposing Congress' Stand

"I am questioning Mr Rahul Gandhi that if this is your official stand, you need to realise that farmers cannot survive on three hours of power. BRS is with the farmers, and you cannot lie like this. You claim to be a national party, so you must create policies that are friendly to the farmers. We demand that the Congress should apologise to the farmers of Telangana and to the farmers of the country," K Kavitha added.

Hitting out at the Congress, BRS MLC stressed that the grand old party is in power in many states but none of them have been able to supply 24 hours of free power to the farmers.

"Congress is in power in a few states, but in those states also they are not able to give 24 hours of free power to the farmers, so they are lowering their standards. Today, every farmer understands this, and that is why they are not with the Congress party. The farmers are supporting BRS. The slogan of BRS is 'Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar,' and that is going to come true. Farmers will stand with BRS, and KCR will stand with the farmers," she added.