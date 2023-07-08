BRS Launches Poster War Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit To Telangana

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal, a group of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers put up posters against PM Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The posters stated that the work for the flyover which was inaugurated five years ago has not yet been completed and so BJP leaders should use the road to reach Warangal.

Meanwhile, in another series of posters against PM Modi’s tours ask him about the status of the tribal university, Bayyaram steel factory and Kazipet Rail Coach factory.

BRS leaders have already announced that they will boycott PM Modi’s programme in Warangal. BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to Twitter stating “PM Narendra Modi Ji, Union Govt had promised to setup a Locomotive coach factory for Warangal, Telangana as part of the AP Reorganisation Act. To our utter dismay, NDA Govt has conveniently shifted the same factory to Gujarat with an investment of ₹20,000 Crore. The wagon repair shed that is being proposed in Telangana today with ₹520 Crore investment reeks of a betrayal and is nothing short of an insult to people of Telangana. As a PM, your Government owes an public explanation on the second class treatment being meted out to Telangana.”

He also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of being "anti-Telangana" in the last nine years. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, stated that the Prime Minister had an anti-Telangana stand ever since he won in 2014.

No promise made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has been implemented by the Centre, he alleged. Rama Rao claimed that Modi had insulted the "birth of Telangana" by saying earlier that Congress gave birth to a child (Telangana) but killed its mother (Andhra Pradesh).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal on Saturday. Modi would visit the famous Bhadrakali temple in the district before attending the events and would also address a public meeting. As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the railway wagon manufacturing unit, Kazipet to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.