BRS Leader Conducts symbolic Final Rites Of Revanth Reddy's Effigy In Telangana

Face-off between Congress and BRS escalates, condemning the recent comments made by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on free electricity to farmers. BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy symbolically organised final rites to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's effigy and later burnt it in Karimnagar, Telangana

Kaushik Reddy asked farmers if they want 3 hours of free electricity or 24 hours of free electricity. Farmers should think accordingly about the comments made by Revanth Reddy stating that 3 hours of electricity will be enough for cultivation. And on the other side, the Telangana govt led by CM KCR is giving 24-hour free electricity to farmers for cultivation.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy while speaking to the media over the recent remarks said since the past few days BRS leaders are abusing Congress party and Revanth Reddy and for all these years they are misleading the public by saying that they are providing free electricity for 24 hours. They are showing 16000 crores as expenditure for 24-hour electricity which they are not giving and looting 8000 crores. And KTR behaving like a Monkey which has consumed toddy.

Recently, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy made controversial remarks stating that in Telangana 90 percent of farmers own below 3 acres of land for which 3 hours of electricity is enough. And in total 8 hours of free electricity to farmers will be enough.

Following this BRS leaders slammed the grand old party saying that Congress is an anti-farmer party, and their policies are completely against farmers.

BRS party had given a call for state protest and meeting with the farmers and BRS working president KTR all cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs and other leaders should take this matter to the 70 lakh farmer families and should explain to them how congress is an anti-farmer party and about BRS providing 24 hours free electricity.