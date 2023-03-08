BRS Leader K Kavitha Summoned By ED For Questioning In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case

In the latest update on the Liquor Policy scam case, sources have revealed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to appear in Delhi for questioning.

According to sources, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and BRS leader Kavitha has been summoned by the ED for questioning in the Liquor Policy scam case. She has been asked to appear at the agency's headquarters in the national capital on March 9. As per sources, investigating agency wants to confront the BRS leader with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai who was arrested by the ED on Tuesday.

ED makes 11th arrest in the liquor policy case

On Tuesday, ED arrested Arun Pillai, the 11th arrest made by the central agency in the liquor policy case. Pillai's arrest also comes after the ED arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal on March 2. According to sources, his questioning led to the arrest of Pillai in the liquor policy case. It's being said that ED after quizzing Dhal learnt that Pillai was representing the South Group, which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders that were allegedly used in the Goa elections.

Kavitha under ED scanner

When the ED detained Amit Arora as part of its investigation into the companies to which the Delhi government had granted liquor licences, Kavitha's name first surfaced in the Delhi liquor scam. After conducting an inquiry, ED discovered Kavitha's alleged involvement in the case and learned that she used two phones and had over ten IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) changes.

Notably, Kavitha was questioned by the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation earlier in December in Hyderabad in connection with the liquor scam and recorded her statement. It is pertinent to mention that after her name surfaced in the Enforcement Directorate's remand report in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam, Kavitha attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of playing "cheap tricks".