BRS Leader Vows To Fight BJP Democratically, Says ‘K Kavitha Is Daughter Of A Fighter’

After Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, K Kavitha, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours, party leader B Venkatesh Netha said that Kavitha is the daughter of a fighter and will not be scared of the BJP government unconstitutional methods.

“The only aim of PM Modi government is to capture power by using constitutional bodies. We are not sacred, she (K Kavitha) is the daughter of a fighter. We are ready to face legally, we'll take the unconstitutional ways of the Modi government to the public. We will fight democratically,” BRS MP B Venkatesh Netha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BRS leader’s comments came after K Kavitha appeared before the central investigation agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kavitha questioned for 9 hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned BRS leader K Kavitha for nine hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. According to sources, Kavitha has again been summoned by ED on March 16 in the case.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR left the agency's headquarters in the national capital after nine hours of questioning and recording of her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha leaves the ED office after she was questioned by the ED officials pertaining to Delhi liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/muNnfY9FVQ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

ED alleges a connection between Sisodia and Kavitha

ED on March 10 during the hearing of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea accused Sisodia of having a political understanding with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana legislator K Kavitha. The central investigation agency has also alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by Sisodia, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, Vijay Nair, and many others.

“Vijay Nair was managing the South India Group that gave nearly Rs 100 crore as a kickback. In fact, as per the statement given by Butchi Babu Gorantla (former aide of K Kavitha) on February 23, there was a political understanding between Kavitha and Manish Sisodia,” ED alleged while seeking's Sisodia's custody.