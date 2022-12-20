BRS Minister KTR Accepts Bandi Sanjay's Challenge To Take A Drug Test But With A Condition

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao to undergo a drugs test, the latter accepted the challenge but with a condition.

KTR said that if he comes out clean in the drug test, then Bandi Sanjay should beat himself with his slipper.

'I’ll come out clean, will he take beatings with Chappal?': KTR

"What drugs test? Will give (blood sample) and after that will beat him with Chappal will he take it? I’ll come out clean, will he take beatings with Chappal at Karimnagar circle? Not only for drugs but if he wants he can take whatever he wants including my blood and he can poach my skin. If he wants, I will also give him my hair," KT Rama Rao said.

"After I come out clean, will he take beatings using Chappal, not with my footwear? If I say my footwear then they’ll (BJP leaders) say that I insulted him, will he beat himself with his footwear?" the BRS leader asked.

Earlier this month, Bandi Sanjay had accused KT Rama Rao of using drugs and said that he would prove it with tests if hair samples and blood of the minister are provided to him. His reaction came after KTR alleged that the BJP leader has the habit of chewing tobacco, which the Telangana BJP chief called a "blatant lie".

"This Twitter Tillu says I chew tobacco. This is a blatant lie. In fact, it is KTR who is addicted to drugs. I am ready to offer any part of my body, including my blood samples for testing to prove that I don't consume tobacco. Does KTR have the guts to give his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he doesn't consume drugs?" Sanjay asked.

Image: ANI/Facebook