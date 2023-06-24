Last Updated:

BRS Minister KTR Attacks Opposition Over Unity Meet; Calls Congress 'disaster For India'

BRS Minister KT Rama Rao criticised opposition meet, says Congress has destroyed the nation. ''Rather than political leaders, people need to unite,'' he said.

Harsha Chandwani
Opposition meet

K. T. Rama Rao ( Right) has slammed the Opposition meet (Left) in Patna (Image: PTI)


With the grand opposition party meeting going on in Patna, where 15 opposition parties are in attendance, BRS Minister and son of Telangana CM, K. T. Rama Rao has lashed out and taken a jibe at this gathering.

KTR says, "If one party is against the BJP, it doesn’t mean that they have to support Congress. Congress has been a disaster for the nation and has destroyed it."

"Rather than political parties, people need to unite," he adds.

KTR went on to say that there is politics amongst these people; their ambitions don't align with their reality. Since starting, BRS has not been a part of this opposition meeting and has been keeping its distance.''

The meeting saw all the major faces of the opposition sitting together. Nitish Kumar started this meeting on a lighter note by welcoming all the leaders.

Soon after an hour of the meeting, it was unanimously decided that for all future opposition unity meetings, Nitish Kumar would be the convenor.

Sources told Republic Media Network that most of the leaders were in agreement with the decision to make Nitish Kumar the leader of the opposition party, but it would be too soon to decide the face of the PM. These calls are for the final stage of the meeting before the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Telangana, Manik Rao Thackeray, has said, "The meeting is against the BJP’s politics. They are losing people to opposition parties. There is no hurry to know about the face of the PM. Congress will sit and decide on it."

