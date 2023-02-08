BRS MLC K Kavitha Explains What India Needs & Why Her Party Can Be National Alternative

As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) attempts to expand its footprint across the country, K Kavitha, BRS MLC and Chief Minister KCR's daughter, said that India needs transformational growth and BRS wants to be a credible alternative at the national level. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Bharat Rashra Samithi leader said that India has given a chance to two parties, the Congress for a very long time, and while there has been growth, the growth has been incremental. "What India needs right now is very transformational growth," K Kavitha said.

"The growth that we could show in Telangana is what we are pitching for the country. If it can happen in Telangana, then it can happen for the nation as well. If the Telangana model can be successful here, we believe it can be replicated across the nation," K Kavitha added.

Speaking about BRS' future plans, K Kavitha said, "We have been talking to many other like-minded parties and if all of us come together then certainly there could be great change in the country. Many parties can be a part of the alliance, but the point here is what do people get out of this alliance and how do we make sure that the ruling government at the Centre, which is not working for the people, can be replaced?

"And to do that, we need to take up alliances with people and we are still speaking, there are many many parties and many leaders who are more capable than Congress leaders themselves, so we would look into every arrangement and would decide at the right time."

The BRS MLC further said that BRS as a party has always worked with the people very patiently until it achieved its goal. "Our goal today is what happened in Telangana should happen for the country tomorrow. One election would not decide anything for a huge country like India but we need to work for generations," she said.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao held his first public meeting outside Telangana. The rally took place in Maharashtra's Nanded. At the rally, KCR raised the slogan of 'Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar'.