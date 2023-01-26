BRS MLC Uses Abusive Language Against Telangana Governor As Face-off With CM KCR Heats Up

Amid the ongoing tussle between Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) MLC Kaushik Reddy has allegedly used abusive language against the Governor.

Soundararajan and KCR have been at a faceoff for several months now and the heat flared up ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Backing KCR, Reddy hit out at the Telangana Governor as she has allegedly held on to a few bills that the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), is demanding to be passed. "You (Governor) are speaking whatever you want and frustration can be seen on your face and a smile too disappeared on your face. Today you are speaking, I am asking which constitution is the governor following," Reddy was heard saying in a video.

"KCR government is elected by the people. KCR government is blessed by the people. Among 119 MLAs, 105 MLAs belong to the BRS Party. All MLAs and MLCs have passed the bills and those bills have not been cleared by Governor who is sitting on them," Reddy further said.

Face-off between Governor and KCR intensifies

The face-off between the two intensified after the Telangana CM skipped the Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. Accusing KCR of 'undermining the Republic Day activities', Soundararajan herself unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhawan and lambasted the former.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan revealed that she wrote a letter to the CM requesting for a grand celebration on Republic Day two months ago but received no reply. Moreover, the Telangana High Court also ordered a full-fledged parade for the Republic Day at the regular parade ground in Hyderabad, instead of low-key celebrations at the Raj Bhavan as was desired by the government.

Upset over KCR's action, Soundararajan sent him an open message saying it will be etched in the state's history that the Consitution of India was not respected in Telangana. The face-off between the two is not new as in September 2022, the Governor attacked KCR's government alleging that she was facing discrimination for being a woman after she completed three years in office.