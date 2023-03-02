BRS MP Kavitha Refutes Liquor Policy Allegations, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Power

In the wake of the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the liquor policy case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha said that she hasn't done anything wrong and that she will support the probe agencies in the investigation.

Notably, BJP, a day after Sisodia’s arrest, claimed Kavitha will "be arrested soon" by the central probe agency. It’s important to note that the ED had named Kavitha in its charge sheet in connection with the liquor policy case for allegedly owning 65% stake in a liquor company.

‘We haven’t done anything wrong’

BRS leader defended herself against the charges on her in the Delhi liquor policy case and said, “You have any allegations against me, keep doing it. I will cooperate. We haven't done anything wrong.”

She also slammed the central government on the erosion of the Adani Group shares and said, “The BJP leaders keep commenting like astrologers. I only want to say we know the probe agencies are in your pocket. It’s an unfortunate state in our country that the leading political party is literally dictating what is to be done in each and every case. What I want to ask is why investigation agencies are not taking action in the Adani issue?. Why are they sleeping? Why no suo moto action being taken? Why can't BJP leaders see this?. LIC loses Rs 50k Crore in one day, the common masses who have invested in LIC are losing money. What are the probe agencies doing?. What is the CAG, CBI, ED doing?.”

‘Kavitha will be arrested soon’

A day after the Delhi Dy CM Sisodia’s arrest, Telangana BJP leader Vivek claimed, “There is a possibility of some more arrests in the liquor scam. Kavitha will also be arrested soon," BJP leader Vivek said.

Additionally he also levelled an allegation against the BRS leader that she had given Rs 150 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Punjab and Gujarat elections.

After an eight-hour interrogation, Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy of GNCTD.