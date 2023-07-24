BRS MPs Get 'puzzled', Take Part In Protest Led By Opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A

As ruckus continues on the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, on Monday, Opposition leaders protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament house complex demanding discussion on Manipur in both the Houses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Today Bhartiya Rashtriya Samiti MPs Lingaiyah Yadav and V Ravi too joined the protest led by opposition alliance. This is to be noted that the KCR-led party was not a part of opposition alliance meeting both in Patna and Bengaluru and had also cleared its stance to not be part of alliance I.N.D.I.A.



When aksed about his party stand on opposition alliance, BRS MP Lingaiyah said, "We had no idea about the protest and Congress MPs asked us to join. When placards were given in our hand, we didn't read the context. But we are very sure of the fact that BRS is not the part of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. We were just standing on the issue of Manipur with them."



Whereas BRS MP V Ravi said, "Being within opposition alliance doesn't stand a point. I only accompanied my fellow MP, I didn't have a slightest of idea on what the protest placard was about. We thought it was written entire India stands with Manipur, later it clicked us that now 'I.N.D.I.A' is the name of the alliance and it would be wrong to hold the placard. We didn't realise that moment. It was only after a few journalists approached us, we realised that we did a mistake. BRS is not confused. We are not part of 'I.N.D.I.A'. Our Leader in Upper House K Keshava Rao told us to be careful on this. From Tomorrow onwards, we have planned to participate in protests with the opposition parties on Manipur issue but we won't hold any banner or placard."



Clearing the air further, BRS MP K Keshava Rao told Republic that the matter has been reduced to party and alliance whereas the actual answer is that the entire country is seeking answer from the PM. "I.N.D.I.A doesn't only mean opposition alliance. India is our country, so this is not an issue to question our stand. I was not with my MPs at that time. I don't know how they were dragged to participate in the protest," he said.