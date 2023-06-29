BRS Must Respect Constitution, Says Bandi Sanjay On Telangana Minister's Comments

Following a faceoff between Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan and Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao after the Governor took to Twitter and wrote about the dilapidated condition of Osmania General Hospital, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay said Telangana Government does not like the honest Governor.

Concerned to see the dilapidated condition of the century old prestigious #OsmaniaGeneralHospital. Pride of this citadel of learning &healing must be restored soon https://t.co/YJkXXRSvYT June 27, 2023

Telangana Health Minister Says Governor's Tweets very unfortunate

Reacting to Governor’s tweet, Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao during an inauguration programme on Wednesday stated that the Governor's tweet and comments on Osmania Hospital are deplorable. In July 2015, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited the hospital and Rs 200 crore was announced for the construction of the new building. On 5th August some went to the court and got a stay. Since then, it has been under the purview of the court.

He added that the Centre said, "Telangana is the only state in the country where 100 per cent hospital deliveries are taking place. Why not appreciate it? Unfortunately, the Governor, who is in a constitutional post, is criticising as a BJP spokesperson."

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay responds

Responding to the statement made by Harish Rao, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said, "The BRS party, KCR, and his family should respect the constitution. The uncultured BRS party didn't respect her when a woman came as a Governor. A woman Governor is insulted and troubled, this is disrespecting the constitution. Keeping aside everything, saying the Governor is a mouthpiece, do you want her to be the BRS party mouthpiece and be calm at your corruption."

Hitting out at Telangana CM, Bandi Sanjay further added that one can see how the doors of Pragati Bhavan ( CM residence) are closed for the common man, people are going to Raj Bhavan as they don’t have trust in the CM. Occasionally KCR comes out and these days he is going to Maharashtra. We don't know if he is CM for Maharashtra or Telangana.