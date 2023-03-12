BRS Protests Against BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Over 'derogatory' Remark On Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and party cadre staged protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay over his 'derogatory' remark on CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha. The party workers staged protests in Telangana and also in the national capital demanding an apology from the BJP leader.

BRS workers burn effigy of Bandi Sanjay in Delhi

Protesting against Bandi Sanjay over an alleged derogatory comment on K Kavitha, the BRS cadre in the national capital burned the Telangana BJP chief's effigy on Saturday. They were protesting outside the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

On Saturday, when Kavitha was being questioned by the ED in the Liquor policy scam in Delhi, the party cadre gathered outside the Telangana Bhavan, chanting anti-BJP and slogans against Bandi Sanjay as they burned his effigy.

BRS demands apology from Bandi Sanjay

Staging protest in Hyderabad's Punjagutta Chowrasta on March 11, BRS workers along with party MLA Danam Nagender demanded an apology from the Telangana BJP chief.

"Bandi Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed. It’s very wrong to use such derogatory words against women. So we are warning Bandi Sanjay since you became BJP chief, is this your way? If BJP thinks that the BRS party cadre will be scared then it is wrong of you. We demand an unconditional apology from Bandi Sanjay. We are also giving complaints in all the police stations in Hyderabad," Nagender told ANI.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal also took to the streets of Hyderabad along with BRS supporters against Bandi Sanjay on Saturday.

Bandi Sanjay issues statement

During a rally, Telangana BJP President made controversial remarks against K Kavitha, and said, “Few journalists asked me if Kavitha would be arrested. If not arrested, should Kavitha be kissed?”

Following a huge uproar, Sanjay's office released a statement on Saturday saying, "Some statements made by Bandi Sanjay about 3 days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish."

"BRS, which is well aware of the dialect, is deliberately portraying it as an insult to a woman’s modesty. This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM’s daughter is summoned by ED in Delhi Excise policy," the statement added.