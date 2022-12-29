BRS To Appeal Against HC Order To Transfer Poaching Case To CBI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will appeal against the Telangana HC order to transfer the MLA poaching case to the central bureau of investigation (CBI), said party MLA Rohit Reddy speaking exclusively to Republic TV. He is the main complainant in the case. Notably, the state apex court had quashed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) including the investigation done by the agency and handed the case to the central agency on December 26.

“We will definitely challenge this order, when the accused themselves had asked for a SIT/CBI inquiry and when the govt had constituted a team of SIT, then why only CBI when SIT officials also are highly qualified. We will again appeal it in the court,” said Reddy speaking to Republic TV.

On BJP’s connection with the accused

Alleging the accused are related to the BJP, Rohit Reddy said, “Everyone is watching what’s happening in the country and what’s happening in Telangana. BJP has toppled 6 state govts and they also wanted to do the same in Telangana and as I exposed them thus they have taken the matter seriously. First they denied any sort of connection with the accused and the BJP, but next day they moved to the court in support of the accused, who themselves appealed the high court asking for SIT/ CBI inquiry and after the officers were assigned for an inquiry these BJP leaders never came for inquiry.”

He further stated BJP leaders have shown non-cooperation with the enquiry process, “BJP has been constantly filing cases in court and trying to get a stay. If BJP does not have any connection, then why are they not cooperating with the inquiry,” Reddy asked.

“Let it be BL Santhosh, Tushar Vellapally or anyone else, why aren’t they coming for investigation. If they actually don’t have anything to hide, why are they worried and instead they are avoiding the investigation process and want it to be diverted to central govt controlled agencies.”

Notably, the state police had earlier in October arrested three people after they allegedly offered ₹100 Cr to four Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators to cross over to the BJP and contest on behalf of the party in the upcoming assembly election.