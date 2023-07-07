BRS To Boycott PM Modi’s Event In Warangal Tomorrow

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Telangana’s Warangal on Saturday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao announced that his party will boycott PM Modi’s programme as the Centre has not fulfilled any of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Addressing a press conference, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Modi of not fulfilling promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. He also accused the Centre of not approving a Tribal university in the state.

"How can he visit Telangana? How can he show his face to Telangana? The Prime Minister recently went to Gujarat and inaugurated a Locomotive Rail Coach factory worth Rs 20,000 crore and now he is going to inaugurate the Rail Wagon manufacturing unit worth only Rs 521 crore in Telangana. It’s not only the Railway Coach factory but they have not approved the Tribal university till now for Telangana. The Bayyaram Steel factory which was promised has not been given till now. Then how is PM Modi coming to Telangana? And so, the BRS party has decided to boycott the Prime Minister's programme on July 8," KTR said.

KTR slams Rahul Gandhi

The BRS leader, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, days after the latter promised Rs 4,000 pension to senior citizens if his party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"In what capacity is he (Rahul Gandhi) making promises here in Telangana? Is he the Congress president or the party's Telangana President or an MP?" he asked.

When asked about the BRS' stand on Uniform Civil Code, KTR told Republic, "The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will soon meet with intellectuals and party leaders and come out with a clear stand on the UCC. The government will soon clear its stand soon."