BRS To Contest All 175 Seats In Andhra Pradesh, Aims To Become Alternative For TDP, YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief Thota Chandrasekhar announced on Sunday, April 9 that the BRS will field candidates on all 175 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in the state which are slated for 2024.

“Our party will contest from all 175 seats in the next assembly elections. We will also contest from all the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state,” said Thota Chandrasekhar at a press conference.

'TDP and YSRCP did nothing for Andhra Pradesh'

The BRS leader said that neither TDP chairman Chandrababu Naidu nor Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy took any action to help get special status for the state.

“Neither CM Jagan nor former CM Chandrababu did anything on special status. Jagan could not get special status for Andhra Pradesh while being friendly with Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

“TDP and YSR Congress did nothing for Andhra Pradesh. The Polavaram project is a serious issue and both party have not paid attention to it. Our party considers it a serious issue,” he added.

BRS to be an alternative to Telugu Desam Party

He further claimed that the BRS will become an alternative to the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh.

“BRS will show influence not only in Godavari districts but in the whole of Andhra Pradesh. Workers from Godavari districts are joining BRS in large numbers. Yesterday, we organised a meeting with activists regarding the Visakhapatnam steel plant, and BRS workers attended in large numbers. Our party will become an alternative party to TDP and YSRCP,” he said.

Earlier, Naidu had stated that the results of the state Legislative Council elections in Andhra Pradesh "clearly indicate" that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will not win another term in office.

