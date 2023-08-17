BRS Trains Guns On Congress, Kavitha Asks Rahul Gandhi What Party Has Done For Minorities

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha trained her guns on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi and said the grand old party had removed the 'garib' in the name of 'Garibi Hatao'. Speaking at a rally at Bodhan in Telangana's Nizamabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter said the Congress had done nothing for religious minorities. "In years of rule, what did the Congress do for Muslims?" she asked.

"Congress only gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao but focussed on Garib Hatao," K Kavitha said. She further said India has never seen the kind of inquilab (revolution) K Chandrasekhar Rao has brought about in Telangana.

Reacting to K Kavitha's comments, Telangana Congress vice-president Chamala Kiran said the TRS (now BRS) had come into power promising 12 per cent reservation to minority communities and has not done anything till now. "It was the Congress that had given 4 per cent reservation to minorities," Kiran said.

"BRS is panicked (sic) with the recent surveys in which they are seeing the graph of the Congress party is going up. BRS and BJP have an internal alliance going," Kiran added.