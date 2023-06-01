'BRS Will Bag 90-100 Seats In Upcoming Assembly Elections,' KT Rama Rao Exudes Confidence

Ahead of the Telangana state assembly elections, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said that BRS will bag 90 to 100 seats in the coming state Legislative elections and will once again form the government with an absolute majority.

KTR said, "BRS's chief Minister candidate face will be K Chandresekhar Rao, but I challenge them (BJP and Congress) to announce their Chief Minister candidate so that people will be able to choose."

He added, "I dare PM Modi, Kharge, JP Nadda to come out and show whether there is any better model than Telangana in country.'' He further added, ''We haven’t taken anyone for granted including Asaduddin Owaisi. I would like to ask a question to Owaisi whether he is quoting Telangana or not on minorities getting benefitted."

Delimitation debate: Southern states are doing well, says KTR

Speaking over the delimitation issues, KTR stated that southern states are doing well. "We have already taken measures on population control and now it’s not fair that you just increase MP seats in Uttar Pradesh and double it and when it comes to south you don’t increase the number and not allowing to represent politically."

''After 75 years of independence, India should think newly, Constitution got amended several times. This time also they should think about it. When you can bring ordinance against SC order, then you can also do it,'' KTR said. Further, hitting out at BJP, BRS working President KT Rama Rao said PM Modi is the most in-efficient Prime Minister in last 75 years. ''He’s responsible for lowest value of rupee, demonetisation, unemployment high, inflation is high.''

Furthermore, KTR went on to say, ''We believe that after 2024 elections Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister.

When questioned over forming a third front, KTR stated, ''Blind hatred is not good against one party or one person. There’s already enough hatred in the country. Unity of opposition should be for positive agenda.''