BS Yediyurappa Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says The Congress Leader Has 'no Rights To...'

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, March 17 hit out at Congress’s Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments on Indian democracy.

“Which party declared an emergency in this country and arrested senior leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee doesn't have any moral right to speak about democracy. Congress doesn't have any leader in the party who can face PM Modi and Amit Shah, even the people know it.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) veteran leader’s remarks follow Rahul Gandhi’s visit during an event in the UK where the Wayanad MP alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

Veteran leader’s remarks follow Gandhi’s insult to democracy

Notably, Gandhi finds himself under immense fire from the BJP over his comments, with at least four Union Ministers demanding his apology in and outside parliament.

How is the opposition defending Gandhi’s remarks?

However, the opposition parties, including the Congress, claim that the BJP is trying to divert attention away from the Adani-Hindenburg dispute by avoiding calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the accusations made by Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

Moreover, allegations of stock fraud and share price manipulation have been categorically refuted by the Adani Group.

Gandhi’s recent press conference

It is pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi’s faux pas during the press conference on Thursday, March 16 gave another opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take potshots at the Congress leader. Notably, Rahul was addressing a press conference responding to the demand by the saffron party to apologize.