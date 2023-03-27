Karnataka Quota Row: BS Yediyurappa Ready To Talk With Protestors 'to Clear Misconception'

BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's residence was attacked, allegedly by several members of the Banjara community on Monday over the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report on reservations. In the visuals that emerged from Karnataka's Bengaluru, a huge mob was seen pelting stones following which the police resorted to lathi charges, which fuelled the chaos. Responding to the attack, Yediyurappa, during a media briefing, said that he will talk to the Banjara community and clear the 'misconception' as its members helped him become the CM. Yediyurappa also said he has requested the administration not to take any strict action against them.

I'll call & speak with leaders of the Banjara community. I'm working for the last 50 years on the development of the Shikaripura, there could be some miscommunication with the protestors. That's why I have asked SP & DC not to take any stringent action: BJP leader BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/C4EFkxqqny March 27, 2023

"I'll call and speak with leaders of the Banjara community. I'm working for the last 50 years on the development of the Shikaripura, there could be some miscommunication with the protestors. That's why I have asked SP and DC not to take any stringent action," Yediyurappa said. "I don't blame anyone or Congress for this incident. I'll speak with Banjara leaders and discuss it. Banjara community helped me to become CM, whatever happened in Shikaripura is because of misconception," he stated per ANI.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Protestors were lathicharged by the police in Shivamogga as they were protesting against the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report. pic.twitter.com/eEg4HmpTQ6 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

What is the protest about?

The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has decided to increase the Lingayat reservation (currently 5%) and the Vokkaliga community (currently 4%). Besides, the government has decided to scrap the 4% quota for ‘religious minorities.

Moreover, this 4% will now be divided equally and added to the existing quota for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats increasing their quota to 6% and 7%, respectively. Notably, two new reservation categories-- 2C and 2D-- were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year. Moreover, religious minorities will be put under the 10% pool of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.