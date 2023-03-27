Last Updated:

Karnataka Quota Row: BS Yediyurappa Ready To Talk With Protestors 'to Clear Misconception'

BS Yediyurappa's residence was attacked today over the Bommai government's new decision on reservations in the state.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said during a media briefing that he will talk to the Banjara community and clear the 'misconception'; Image: PTI/ANI


BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's residence was attacked, allegedly by several members of the Banjara community on Monday over the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report on reservations. In the visuals that emerged from Karnataka's Bengaluru, a huge mob was seen pelting stones following which the police resorted to lathi charges, which fuelled the chaos. Responding to the attack, Yediyurappa, during a media briefing, said that he will talk to the Banjara community and clear the 'misconception' as its members helped him become the CM. Yediyurappa also said he has requested the administration not to take any strict action against them. 

"I'll call and speak with leaders of the Banjara community. I'm working for the last 50 years on the development of the Shikaripura, there could be some miscommunication with the protestors. That's why I have asked SP and DC not to take any stringent action," Yediyurappa said. "I don't blame anyone or Congress for this incident. I'll speak with Banjara leaders and discuss it. Banjara community helped me to become CM, whatever happened in Shikaripura is because of misconception," he stated per ANI. 

READ | Karnataka Assembly Polls: Amit Shah defends decision to scrap 4% reservation for Muslims

What is the protest about?

The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has decided to increase the Lingayat reservation (currently 5%) and the Vokkaliga community (currently 4%). Besides, the government has decided to scrap the 4% quota for ‘religious minorities. 

Moreover, this 4% will now be divided equally and added to the existing quota for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats increasing their quota to 6% and 7%, respectively. Notably, two new reservation categories-- 2C and 2D-- were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year. Moreover, religious minorities will be put under the 10% pool of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Polls: Owaisi slams 'silent' Congress, JDS on Muslim quota's removal
READ | Home of ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa attacked as protests rock Bengaluru over quota
READ | Karnataka Congress leader insults Smriti Irani, BJP calls party cesspool of misogyny

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT