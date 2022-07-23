BS Yediyurappa Vacates Shikaripura Seat For Son Vijayendra Ahead Of 2023 Assembly Polls

Signalling the end of his career in electoral politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Friday, confirmed that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Shikaripura constituency. Announcing the same, he also stated that his younger son and party's state vice president, BY Vijayendra, will be contesting the polls in his place.

Notably, Vijayendra has always been seen as the former chief minister's political heir apparent.

While addressing a public gathering at Anjanapura in Shikaripura taluk on Friday, Yediyurappa said that he won't contest the upcoming elections and further appealed to all to extend support to his son, Vijayendra.

“I’m not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine,” he said.

Further replying to a question on the demand from followers for Vijayendra to contest from the old Mysuru region, Yediyurappa said that there is a lot of pressure on him.

It is pertinent to note that the 79-year-old leader, who began his electoral politics as ‘Purasabha’ president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 following which he went on to win eight times from there. However, if sources are to be believed, the senior leader will not contest any polls from here on.

'Narayana Gowda's victory was ensured by Vijayendra': Yediyurappa

While enlisting his son's achievements and efforts made previously during the victory of party candidate Narayana Gowda in KR Pet Assembly Segment in Mandya district, Yediyurappa said, "BJP candidate and current Minister for Sports and Youth Services Narayana Gowda's victory was ensured by Vijayendra who had put in efforts and is capable of handling the wins of many other MLAs is in Karnataka."

The unexpected announcement came just a day after the former Chief Minister had refuted claims of being sidelined in the party asserting that there will be no Congress chief minister in Karnataka after the Assembly elections in 2023. He also added that only a BJP candidate will become a chief minister.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI/PTI)