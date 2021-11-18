BSF An Obstacle For Anti-India Activities Promoted By Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday said that the Border Security Force (BSF) could act as an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Force up to 50 kilometres from the international border.

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government over the law and order situation in West Bengal, Hazra said, "There is no law and order in the state. The state police are like a puppet and act as TMC cadres."

"What will happen if the jurisdiction of the BSF is extended? Mamata is having trouble as she will not be able to do things according to her wishes. There is a respect of BSF officials in the country except for West Bengal," Hazra added.

Hazra hails BSF for "efficiently" handling border issues

The BJP lauded the BSF for handling the border situation in the state very efficiently since independence and lamented that the BSF has to face the outrage of the government only in West Bengal.

"The BSF had handled the border issues very efficiently but they had to face issues only in West Bengal as the paramilitary force can be an obstacle in the anti-national activities going on in the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee," Hazra said. "That is why she is jealous," he further stated.

TMC trying to defame BSF: BJP National Secy

The BJP National Secretary blamed the TMC for trying to "defame" BSF and alleged that TMC workers are involved in "illegal activities" at the border.

"There are no proofs of the allegations made by the TMC against the BSF. They are trying to defame the paramilitary force as several leaders of the party are involved in smuggling activities at the borders," he said.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy had alleged that the BSF doesn't have a good track record on human rights in border villages.

The state BJP had slammed the TMC for its criticism, saying that its opposition to the changes is aimed at appeasing its vote bank.

Pointing to the Mamata Banerjee-led government's resolution to oppose the Centre's decision, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said that 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 opposed it. The BJP opposed the resolution.

Attack on federal structure: CM Banerjee on BSF jurisdiction extension

CM Banerjee had earlier ruled that the decision was taken without the consent of the government of West Bengal. She had said that the Centre's move was an "infringement" on the rights of the state and an "attack" on the federal structure of the country.

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification in this context on October 11, amending a July 2014 Act enabling provision for the BSF personnel and officers while they operate in the border areas. The BJP-led central government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the Force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50km stretch, instead of 15km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

