BSF Jawans Thwart Attempts To Smuggle Calf Through River Flow In West Bengal

The strict monitoring and vigour of Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is bearing fruit as animal smugglers are failing in their attempts and now adopting hateful and cruel tactics to cross the borders.

Animal smuggling decreases

The BSF personnel from the South Bengal Frontier have busted a disgusting handiwork of smugglers from Malda district when a calf was being smuggled into Bangladesh via the river, hiding inside another dead animal's skin. The incident took place on Sunday evening when vigilant border guards of the 44th battalion of Border Security Force Sector Malda sector rescued the calf by nabbing the traffickers.

Officials said that when the soldiers were monitoring the Mahananda river, which flows between the border post-Adampur and the border post-Kumarapur district Malda towards Bangladesh, they saw something floating in the water tied to a plastic sack. The border guards took their patrolling boat to the spot and reached close to see that something was tied inside the skin of the dead animal. Water hyacinth was also tied with it to camouflage it. Apart from this, the stem of a banana tree was also tied.

When BSF jawans looked at it carefully, they found that the nose of an animal was visible from a hole in the dead animal's skin covering it. When it was opened, a live calf was taken out of it, whose legs and eyes were tied with rope and cloth and the calf was suffering because it was having trouble breathing. The border guards immediately pulled out the calf.

Talking to Republic Media Network a senior official said, a similar incident came to light in the first week of this month at the Golpara border outpost in North 24 Parganas district when smugglers smuggled fish eggs (fish balls) inside the bodies of dead animals into Bangladesh via the Echmati River Had tried This was also thwarted by the soldiers. He said especially in the times of rain and floods when the flow of water in the rivers becomes fast, the smugglers shed the animals in the river so that it will flow to Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi smugglers will take it out there.

However, the alertness of Indian jawans does not allow any devious and hateful tricks of the smugglers to succeed, and battalion has stepped up vigil on the border so that the efforts are completely thwarting. Smugglers are trying to smuggle animals in any way taking advantage of the river flow. "In fact, humanity is also ashamed of the cruel tactics adopted by the animal smugglers," an official said.

According to officials, investigations have revealed that the smugglers' attempt was a trial. If this cattle had crossed, the smugglers would have tried to cross more cattle in this way. The entire area of ​​South Bengal Frontier has tightened the noose on animal trafficking. Senior BSF officials said that through a strong strategy and a high-level of intelligence system, strict action to stop animal trafficking in this rainy season, even in India-Bangladesh Is being adopted on the international border. Full contact has also been made with the police department so that whatever police station is in the border area, their full cooperation can be obtained.

