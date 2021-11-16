BSF Responds To TMC MLA's Claims On Inappropriate Frisking Of Women; 'utterly Baseless'

Rejecting allegations of a TMC MLA who said BSF troops touched women "inappropriately" during frisking, a senior officer of the border force said the charges were utterly baseless.

During a discussion on Tuesday in the West Bengal Assembly on a resolution opposing the Centre's decision to extend the territorial jurisdiction of the force, MLA Udayan Guha spoke about the "atrocities let loose by the BSF on people living in the border areas".

"We have seen the kind of atrocities that BSF perpetrates on people. A child who has witnessed his mother being touched inappropriately under the garb of frisking, when she returns from the field, can never be patriotic, no matter how many times you chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in front of him. These incidents give birth to anti-social elements," he said on the floor of the House.

A senior BSF officer said the paramilitary organisation was a professional force that "has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules and regulations".

"BSF 'mahila praharis' (women personnel) are the ones who do frisking of females," he said.

He said the "allegations of BSF personnel inappropriately touching women are utterly baseless".

The BSF frontiers based in West Bengal, south Bengal located in Kolkata and North Bengal located in Siliguri, may issue a detailed statement on the controversy, another officer of the force said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in the border areas of West Bengal as part of its primary mandate to guard the 4,096 km-long India-Bangladesh international borders.