BSF Writes To West Bengal SEC; Says 'No Information Was Provided On Sensitive Booths'

The Border Security Force (BSF) has written a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) stating that no details regarding sensitive booths were provided by the poll body even despite asking for the same.

BSF noted that violence was reported in multiple parts of the state where the state police were deployed. "If the proper list of sensitive areas would have been provided then the deployment of central forces would have been easier," BSF said.

The death toll due to the Panchayat Poll violence in West Bengal on July 8 climbed to 20 as one more death was reported in North Dinajpur. The incidents of bombings and gun firings began shortly after the voting began at 7 am. Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, and Malda are among the worst affected areas.

Bengal SEC says will look into poll violence complaints, demands for re-poll

Rajiva Sinha, the Bengal State Election Commissioner, promised to probe claims of vote tampering and make a conclusion regarding potential re-polling after hearing from observers and returning officers.

Four districts, according to Sinha, were the source of the majority of reports of violent incidents during the polling. He said that reports will all be taken into consideration while reviewing the poll process.

"I have been getting information (of violence and clashes) since last night. Calls were directly made to me as well as to the Control room phone numbers on these incidents. The maximum number of such incidents on Saturday were reported from three to four districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Murshidabad district," Sinha told PTI.

Sinha said that 1,399 complaints have been received from Barasat including incidents of miscreants fleeing with ballot boxes.