BSP Alarmed At Yogi Adityanath Going For Kerala's Vijaya Yatra; Asks Him To 'focus On UP'

Targetting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for flagging off "Vijay Yatra" in election-bound Kerala, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said the CM should focus on UP, rather than flagging off Parivartan Yatra in other states.

"Law and order are worst in Uttar Pradesh, people of the state are in despair and Yogi Ji is traveling for Vijay Yatra in other states. The first focus should be your state as Chief Minister. I want to advise him that stop giving lectures to other state focus on your own," Bhadoria said.

CM Yogi Adityanath is set to flag off the BJP's election rally at Kasargod in North Kerala on Sunday, where at least one lakh supporters are expected to congregate. The BJP in Kerala has lined up its top national leaders to be part of Vijaya Yatra, the statewide rally led by K Surendran, as part of the upcoming State Assembly Elections campaign.

READ | Top BJP Netas Set To Campaign For Kerala Polls; HM Shah, Yogi, Nirmala To Address Rallies

As part of Vijaya Yatra, BJP has planned 14 rallies and over 80 meetings with members of the party. The rally will conclude on March 7 at the southern tip of the state at the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram. BJP state secretary George Kurien said that Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the final rally at Thiruvananthapuram. BJP has chalked out to focus on 'corruption-free Kerala', 'no appeasement politics', and 'development' as three focus areas for the two-week campaign.

READ | BJP'S Big Kerala Push: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Poll-bound State On Feb 21

Congress kicks off 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' in Kerala

BJP's Vijaya Yatra collides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's four-day tour of Kerala, which is set to begin on Sunday. He will reach his constituency Wayanad in the evening and attend a slew of programs in Trivandrum on the following days. Gandhi will also participate in the concluding program of Ramesh Chenitala’s Padyatra.

The Congress-led UDF has kicked off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' vowing to 'protect Ayyappa devotees' rights, ahead of the Kerala polls. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times before, campaigning for UDF.

READ | Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi To Miss Cong-Left Bengal Rally To Avoid 'wrong Signals' In Kerala

READ | 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan 'open To CM Post' If BJP Wins Kerala; Refuses To Be Governor

(With inputs from agency)