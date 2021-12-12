Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Sunday, alleging that they had failed to provide people relief from inflation. According to Bhadoria, who spoke to news agency ANI, "In the last 70 years, Congress has failed to provide anything to the Indian citizens. In the last seven years, neither did the BJP government."

He attacked the Congress for the 'Mahngai Hatao' rally in Jaipur, where Interim President Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will all address the gathering. "Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' and what happened to that slogan? The poverty and inflation in the country kept on increasing. The unemployment kept on increasing," the BSP leader said.

He also slammed the BJP-led central government for failing to curb rising prices, claiming that when the BSP takes power in the state, the people of Uttar Pradesh will be relieved. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in power, and we can see that inflation has risen throughout the Bharatiya Janata Party's seven years in power, with petrol and diesel prices crossing Rs 100. The price of LPG has surpassed a thousand, and unemployment has risen as well. Both governments, in my opinion, have failed. If Mayawati's administration is created, the people would be relieved," he mentioned

RBI Monetary Policy: GDP Growth Target Retained At 9.5%; Inflation At 5.3 In FY22

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the GDP growth goal for FY22 at 9.5% on Wednesday. The central bank maintained its real GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year at 9.5%, with 6.63% in Q3 and 6% in Q4. Real GDP growth is expected to be 17.2% in Q1 2022-23 and 7.8% in Q2 2022-23, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, he also stated that CPI inflation remains a matter of concern. Inflation is expected to be 5.3% in 2021-22, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With risk roughly balanced, this comprises of 5.1%t in Q3 and 5.7% in Q4.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI