BSP Calls Upon Centre To Reduce Fuel Prices In India And Bring 'Achhe Din'

Sudhindra Bhadoria, the spokesperson for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), asked the Centre on Sunday to cut costs of petroleum products and bring "Achhe Din" for the common man. "We hear every day that petrol and diesel prices have increased. Petrol and diesel prices already scored a century. Even LPG cylinders are available for ₹ 1,000. If you go to the farmers, they are saying that Diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser is available at a cost of ₹ 2000 in the black market," Bhadoria remarked.

"I want to say that the government is giving relief neither to the farmers nor to the poor and the common man. Only some capitalists are flourishing here so the BJP government needs to bring "Acche din" to the public," he added.

BSP attacks BJP over Fuel price hike

On Sunday, gas and diesel prices rose for the fourth day in a row across the country. Petrol and diesel prices reached an all-time high on Sunday, as fuel prices rose by 35 paise/litre across the country for the fourth day in a row. With the recent increase, the price of petrol in Delhi today is 105.84/litre, while diesel is now 94.57/litre. Last week, oil firms began boosting auto fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated on Saturday that the use of petrol and diesel has increased since pre-COVID times, and the government is attempting to achieve price stability.

In response to the ongoing price increase of petroleum products, the Minister stated, "Today, the consumption of petrol and diesel is higher by 10-15 per cent and 6-10 per cent respectively compared to pre-COVID times. I'll not go into the price issue. We continue to work towards the price stability."

Congress slams BJP government over hike of fuel prices in India

On October 16, the Indian National Congress party urged that the BJP-led administration reduce excise duty in order to reduce "unsustainably high fuel and cooking gas prices." The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution criticising the Modi administration of "mishandling the economy" at a meeting. The party went on to say that the BJP government's actions in raising petrol prices in India can only be described as extortion.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI