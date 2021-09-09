BSP Chief Mayawati Attacks UP Govt Over Lack Of Medical Facilities Amid Dengue Outbreak

Launching an attack on the medical administration in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Thursday expressed her concern about the condition in the state hit by a mysterious viral fever and dengue. Taking to Twitter, BSP chief Mayawati said that Uttar Pradesh being in the middle of an epidemic situation with the outbreak of dengue, viral fever as well as COVID-19 is engulfed in a serious situation. Furthermore, attacking the medical administration, she alleged that several patients are dying because of poor medical arrangements and the government needs to pay attention to it.

यूपी में कोरोना महामारी के बीच डेंगू व अन्य रहस्यमयी बुखार आदि का प्रकोप भी यहाँ बड़ी तेजी से लगभग पूरे प्रदेश को अब अपने चपेट में ले रहा है लेकिन सरकारी अस्पतालों में उचित व्यवस्था के अभाव में इनके मरीज़ों की काफी मौतें भी हो रही हैं, जो अति-चिन्तनीय। सरकार इस ओर जरूर ध्यान दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 9, 2021

The BSP President's remarks came after Uttar Pradesh started witnessing a spike in dengue and viral fever cases which has infected several people including children. Many have died due to serious conditions.

In another tweet, she spoke about a review meeting of senior BSP officers and district presidents which saw discussions on the upcoming challenges in the assembly general election 2022. The meeting also reviewed the operations of the party organisation.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for a collapsed healthcare in the state. Yadav said that the Chief Minister was making false claims when in reality, children were dying of viral fever and dengue.

Viral fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has been reporting cases of viral fever and dengue for the past few weeks. Several districts including Lucknow, Moradabad, Firozabad, Bareilly, Badaun, Meerut, etc., are among the worst-affected ones. Hundreds of people are admitted to hospitals with symptoms of viral fever and dengue and are under the close watch of the State Health Department. Earlier, 51 people died due to viral fever in Firozabad.

Meanwhile, Meerut has reported 30 cases of dengue fever on Wednesday followed by 18 recoveries, 13 verified cases, and 15 active patients.

The state government has been closely monitoring the overall situation and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the concerned authorities for looking into the matter and providing necessary treatment to the patients. Also, the medical officials have launched a campaign of going door to door for surveying and will also provide medicines to the children.

