Enraged at Congress' silence over a Dalit youth being lynched in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday, told the Grand old party to stop shedding crocodile tears for Dalits. She asked if the CMs of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family - similar to Lakhimpur massacre. A dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district over his love affair on Saturday.

BSP condemns Congress' silence

1. राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़ में दलित की पीट-पीट कर की गई हत्या अति-दुःखद व निन्दनीय, लेकिन कांग्रेस हाईकमान चुप क्यों? क्या छत्तीसगढ़ व पंजाब के सीएम वहाँ जाकर पीड़ित परिवार को 50-50 लाख रुपये की मदद देंगे? बीएसपी जवाब चाहती है वरना दलितों के नाम पर घड़ियाली आँसू बहाना बन्द करें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 10, 2021

Similarly, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathod said, "It is very sad that a Dalit youth was brutally beaten to death. The government of Rajasthan is just a government on paper. There are two factions inside the Rajasthan govt and they have left the people on their own. The law and order situation in Rajasthan has deteriorated".

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeting, "Rahul ji, don't worry about Lakhimpur where Yogi ji has his governance and not your dear Gehlot ji. Show some courage to speak about the murder of dalit youth in Prempura of Rajasthan so that people get to know how truthful you are?". Neither CM Ashok Gehlot nor Sachin Pilot have spoken about the issue.

Dalit man lynched in Rajasthan

On Saturday, a dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district over his love affair, police said. The incident took place on October 7 in Prempura area of Hanumangarh where the accused thrashed Jagdish with sticks until he died. The culprits also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks. The accused later dumped Jagdish’s body outside his residence, police said. Three people have been detained in this connection, they said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members refused to take the body demanding early arrest of the accused and adequate compensation. “A case has been registered against 11 people. Three people -- Mukesh, Om Prakash and Hansraj -- have been detained and two teams have been constituted to nab the remaining accused,” Pilibanga SHO Inder Kumar said. SDM Ranjeet Kumar on Saturday met the victim’s family members and convinced them to cremate the body.