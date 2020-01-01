BSP Chief Mayawati Shares New Year Wish, Stresses On 'importance Of Brotherhood'

BSP Chief Mayawati greeted the State and the country on the occasion of New Year. In her speech, she reiterated the importance of brotherhood and harmony and hoped that peace will prevail in the country. In her address, she also spoke about the ongoing protests and quipped "they should not be divisive".

Pays tributes to gurus

Addressing the press on January 1, she said, "On the first day of the year, I remember the greats like Phule, Ambedkar who strengthened the foundation of equality across society, which is the path of our party. I pray that this year is not as painful as the last year." Launching a scathing attack at the central government, the BSP Chief opined, "Narrow mindedness and conservative thoughts of BJP has brought a lot of violence to the country in 2019. Political opportunists should not forget secularism and diversity of India. Protests should not be divisive. May the Brotherhood and peace prevail in the country." She further added, "Some parties who are playing politics for their personal gains should not forget that India is a secular country. We should respect all religions. Peace and harmony should be maintained in the country."

Pleading for non-violent protests, she said, "The manner of protest should be such that no religious sentiments are hurt and peace and harmony are maintained in the country."

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh strongly condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and has repeatedly asked the Union government to come clear on the Act and also asked for a judicial inquiry on cops using communal slurs against protestors.

Last month she tweeted urging the Centre to remove all fears around CAA and NRC, especially of the Muslim community if it wants to calm the people of the country down. She also made an appeal to the Muslim community to be cautious and not be exploited by radical forces.

