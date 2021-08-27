BSP Chief Mayawati Says 'only A Dalit Will Succeed Me'; Attacks Congress Ahead Of UP Polls

Mayawati on Friday answered the much-asked question 'who will succeed her as the Bahujan Samaj Party chief?'' Speaking to the media, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that she was healthy, and will not appoint a successor right now, but when she feels that she is not healthy enough to lead the party, she will. Mayawati, however, underlined that whenever she appoints a successor, it will be someone from the Dalit community.

"My health is fine, I don't need to appoint a successor as of now. If it does not remain fine, I will surely announce my successor,” Mayawati said, underlining that she was following her mentor Kanshiram, who had appointed her as his successor only when he was not in the best of health. "My successor will be another Dalit who has stood by me and the party with all honesty and dedication even during the most trying times. The party has seen many ups and downs", the BSP chief added while asking the people not to speculate on the name 'for now'.

'Congress using money, food to attract people': Mayawati

Mayawati also took the opportunity to launch attacks on Congress. Reacting to a promotional booklet prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, the BSP chief alleged that the party was using money and food to attract crowds at its rallies. "The 24-page booklet, which is meant for distribution among Congress workers during the party’s ongoing training programmes, highlights the alleged misinformation campaign against it and the wrongdoings of opposition parties including the BSP."

"The Congress needed to mention its own shortcomings in the booklet instead of commenting on opposition parties and should first set its own house in order, she said, underlining that the Congress party is pained as it is now well known that even for bringing people to its rallies and public meetings, it has to woo them with money and food. "This is the culture of the Congress party for attracting crowds. This also reflects that Congress has lost mass support," she alleged.

Mayawati attacks political parties before UP elections

After Congress, the BSP chief moved on to attack all other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. She said, "Unlike the Congress and others, the BSP is not a party of capitalists but of the poor and deprived and is run with the help of small contributions, she said. "BSP gives tickets to even those who are not financially strong and donations are collected for such candidates," she added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is anticipating the upcoming polls in 2022 to elect its 403 Members of Legislative Assembly, the preparation for which has started already.