BSP Chief Mayawati Seeks Strict Action Against Attackers Of Party's Delhi Candidate

A day ahead of Delhi assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma contesting in the has been allegedly attacked by unknown people on Thursday morning. Condemning the attack, party chief Mayawati took to Twitter and said that people of Delhi should give a befitting response to the attackers by making him the winner in the polls. She has also sought immediate action from the Election Commission and Delhi Police.

Mayawati said: "The attack on Shri Narayan Dutt Sharma, BSP candidate from Badarpur in Delhi Assembly is shameful. The Chief Election Commission and the Delhi police should take this cognizance. Strict legal proceedings should begin against the culprits. Also, I appeal to people to give a befitting reply by voting for your party's candidate and make him a winner. " 1.दिल्ली विधानसभा आमचुनाव में बी.एस.पी. के बदरपुर से प्रत्याशी

श्री नारायण दत्त शर्मा पर कल रात में किया गया जानलेवा हमला अति

निन्दनीय व अति शर्मनाक — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 6, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma, who was attacked said, "I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people attacked my car with sticks. They stopped their car in front of my car. They were eight or 10 people. I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers. If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me."

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While it was speculated that BJP will file its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal, former party president Amit Shah had announced that BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

