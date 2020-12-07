BSP chief Mayawati supports farmers' Bharat Bandh, asks Centre to 'accept demands'

Taking to Twitter, BSP Chief Mayawati declared that the party will support the agitating farmers in the 'Bharat Bandh' announced by them to protest against the Centre's farm laws. The BSP chief further stated that the farmers across the country are agitated and prepared to continue their movement. Mayawati also appealed to the Union government to accept the demands of the farmers. Earlier last week, the Kisan Unions called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 as a part of the farmers' protest, though the politicians have taken over to a large extent.

"The farmers across India have started a protest against the Centre's three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. In line with the farmers' protest, they have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and BSP supports this move. Along with that, once again we request the government to accept the demands of the farmers," said BSP chief Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Taxi & Auto unions to join Farmers' protest

As the farmers continue to protest for the 12th day in a row in Delhi, some taxi and auto unions in the national capital have decided to join the farmers in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by them on December 8. In an official statement, president of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association Sanjay Samrat informed that several unions including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will participate in the 'Bharat Bandh'. While several other taxi and auto unions stand in solidarity with the farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws, they have decided to continue to provide regular service. President of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi Kamaljeet Gill also informed that the union will join the protest. In order to show their solidarity with the farmer unions representatives of several bus and taxi unions visited the agitating farmers at Singhu border on Sunday.

On the other hand, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union Rajender Soni informed that while the association 'fully sympathises' with the farmers and supports them, the drivers have been impacted by the pandemic and cannot 'afford' a strike at this point. The vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association Chandu Chaurasia added that while the farmers' demands should be met, 'it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people'. Following the conclusion of the December 3 talks between the farmer unions and Centre, the farmers claimed that they are not satisfied with the amendments that have been proposed by the government and called for repealing of the farm laws while declaring a 'Bharat Bandh'.

