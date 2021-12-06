BSP Chief Mayawati Takes Dig At Yogi Govt, Alleges Crimes Against Weaker Sections In UP

Addressing that Dr BR Ambedkar fought for the upliftment of Dalits and minorities, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, stating that no day goes by when atrocities are not committed against individuals from the lower sections of the state. On the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, Mayawati showed her concern and said, "No day goes when atrocities are not committed against those from the weaker sections in the State. We don't see many media reports on such incidents. The state government knows how to manage the media."

The BSP leader further claimed that due to the apathy of casteist regimes at the central and state levels, individuals from the backward classes are unable to get benefits from the Constitution he drafted. "Dr BR Ambedkar struggled for the upliftment of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities and the neglected. Today, they are unable to avail the benefits given to them in the Constitution drafted by him due to the apathy of casteist governments at Centre and States," she stated.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who battled against societal discrimination against untouchables (Dalits) and advocated women's and workers' rights. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990. He fought for the vulnerable citizens of the society till his last breath.

Mayawati Accuses Centre Of Ignoring Demands For Caste-based Census

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati alleged on November 30 that the Centre is ignoring the necessity for a caste census because of its casteist mindset. She further accused the Yogi Adityanath administration of treating Muslims in Uttar Pradesh as second-class people and fostering fear among them. "BSP supports the demand of OBC community for a caste census. Due to ‘jatiwadi mansikta’ (casteist mentality), the Centre is ignoring the demand," she remarked. Mayawati addressed the media following a review meeting of her party's Muslim, Jat, and OBC minority office-bearers here for the reserved seats (86 out of 403 seats are reserved for SC) in the state.

