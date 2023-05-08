BSP Chief Mayawati Targets BRS, Urges Party Workers To Ensure Victory In Telangana

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday called upon party workers to ensure the ruling BRS government in Telangana is removed from power in the next Assembly election and wanted them to strive towards forming a BSP-led regime in the state.

Mayawati also announced that former IPS officer and BSP Telangana president R S Praveen Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial face if the party gets an opportunity to form a government.

Addressing a public meeting titled 'Telangana Bharosa Sabha' here this evening, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also urged her party leaders and workers to work towards getting maximum MP seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the state.

"Now, you have to ensure that this current government in Telangana must be put out of power...those who are dreaming of changing the Constitution, they should be ousted and you have to work to bring the BSP to power," Mayawati said, as she criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao favouring a new Constitution in the wake of successive Union governments allegedly taking away the powers of states and other issues.

KCR, as Rao is also known, had promised of providing three acres land to Dalits and the poor, but did not do so, Mayawati alleged.

"With BSP now gaining strength in Telangana, the KCR government was naming some government places after Bhimrao Ambedkar and also installing his tall statue. The credit for all this goes to the BSP cadre in Telangana and due to them party's mass base has increased in the state. This government has got scared of it and doing all this," she asserted.

On April 14 marking Ambedkar Jayanti, Chief Minister Rao unveiled a 125 feet tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution. The statue was built at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore.

Targeting the ruling BRS, Mayawati further alleged that "the state government here was trying to mislead you (people) but you should not fall in their trap".

The BSP delivers on what it promises, she claimed.

Hitting out at the Congress over its election promise of providing unemployment allowance to the youth in neighbouring Karnataka, Mayawati said this is not good and "our party does not believe in such thinking".

"It has become a fashion to woo the young voters... Whenever elections are being held be it Parliament or Assembly polls, the Congress in particular promises unemployment allowance to poor and jobless youth if it is voted to power," she said.

She also said that under BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh in past, the party provided means of livelihood to the poor and unemployed youth on a large scale rather than doling out unemployment allowance. Similarly, three acres of land was given to landless poor for cultivation purpose in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

The BSP had supported the formation of a separate Telangana state during the statehood movement, she added.

Telangana BSP state president R S Praveen Kumar and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam were among other party leaders present at the event.