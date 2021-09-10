Arguing against the criminalization of politics, BSP supremo Mayawati announced that don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will not be given a ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Currently languishing in the Banda jail, Ansari is a 5-time MLA from the Mau constituency and faces more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mayawati revealed that UP BSP president Bhim Rajbhar will be the party's candidate in Mau.

Promising that no mafia don will be given an election ticket, the ex-UP CM remarked, "As a result of this decision to live up to the challenge and expectations of the people, there is an appeal to the party in-charge to take special care while selecting the party candidates so that if the government is formed, strict action will be taken against such elements. The perception of UP has to be changed with BSP's resolve of 'rule of law by law'. So that, not just the state or the country, every child will say that a government should be the one like Mayawati's 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' government. BSP practices what it preaches and this is the true identity of the party."

Incidentally, Mayawati comes days after Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sigbatullah joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. While Sigbatullah Ansari is a former MLA from Mohammadabad, their other brother Afzal Ansari is a BSP MP from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. After all the Ansari brothers were expelled from BSP in 2010, they formed the Quami Ekta Dal which later merged into the Mayawati-led party ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

1. बीएसपी का अगामी यूपी विधानसभा आमचुनाव में प्रयास होगा कि किसी भी बाहुबली व माफिया आदि को पार्टी से चुनाव न लड़ाया जाए। इसके मद्देनजर ही आजमगढ़ मण्डल की मऊ विधानसभा सीट से अब मुख्तार अंसारी का नहीं बल्कि यूपी के बीएसपी स्टेट अध्यक्ष श्री भीम राजभर के नाम को फाइनल किया गया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 10, 2021

Mayawati's UP campaign

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming Assembly election after being out of power for 9 years now. In an effort to woo the Brahmin community, her party started organising the Prabuddha Sammelans (intellectual meetings) from July 23.

The BSP supremo has maintained that Brahmins are very unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath-led government despite overwhelmingly voting for BJP in the previous Assembly election. Notably, Mayawati's social engineering had propelled BSP to power in 2007 with the party winning 206 out of 403 seats in the state Assembly. For instance, she allocated nearly 139 seats to the upper caste candidates out of 86 were Brahmins. It is believed that BSP general secretary SC Mishra played a key role in bringing Brahmins close to the party as he organized a series of rallies projecting BSP's poll symbol 'elephant' as Lord Ganesh.