BSP Expels Gorakhpur Leader & MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari For Indiscipline Ahead Of UP Polls

On Monday, Chillupar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, his elder brother and ex-MP Kushal Tiwari and their relative Ganesh Shankar Pandey were expelled from BSP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. As per a press release, action was taken against them for indulging in indiscipline and not behaving properly with senior office-bearers of the party. An influential leader in the Gorakhpur region, Vinay Shankar Tiwari had unsuccessfully contested against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the 2009 Lok Sabha election. His ouster assumes significance amid rumours that he is set to contest the UP polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

As a result, BSP's strength in the Assembly has plummeted to 5. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state in the upcoming Assembly election after being out of power for 9 years now.

Mayawati outlines BSP's roadmap for UP

Addressing a massive rally in Lucknow on the occasion of party founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary recently, Mayawati outlined BSP's roadmap for the state and promised to continue implementing the schemes started by the BJP and SP governments which are in "public interest". She stressed, "After forming the government, our party will focus primarily on making available employment opportunities for the poor and unemployed youth. So that, they don't have to migrate from UP henceforth for the purpose of employment. This will be our main poll plank".

Elaborating further, the BSP supremo asserted, "The welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, Muslims, religious minorities, poor, unemployed, farmers, small traders, lawyers, students, youth, women and the elderly welfare schemes which commenced in our 4 governments and were taken forward by SP and BSP will be reimplemented. All necessities such as water and electricity will be provided. A commission will be formed to address the concerns of the employees of the education and other departments who often stage demonstrations and their genuine demands will be accepted."

The former UP CM noted that BSP would concentrate on improving the existing hospitals, colleges, roads and bridges before embarking on new projects. She also promised to ensure the safety of the Brahmin community and the upliftment of Muslims. Alleging that BJP was misusing state machinery to turn the tide in its favour, she warned that the saffron party might accrue political advantage by communalising the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.