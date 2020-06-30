BSP Hits Back At Cong, Says Priyanka Gandhi's Remarks On Mayawati 'immature' & 'childish'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday responded to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on BSP Supremo Mayawati calling them 'immature' and 'childish'. Bhadoria slammed the Congress leader for prioritising politics saying that opposition parties needed to stand together with the Centre since the country's integrity was paramount.

"The statement that opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP shows that it is an immature and childish comment made by Priyanka Gandhi. This type of politics should be avoided. She should understand it and I hope, she will understand soon," he said.

"The challenge for the country today is to protect the frontiers and for which we need to be together and stand as one. Unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country are paramount to the workers of BSP. This is the lesson we learn from BR Ambedkar. When it is a matter of national importance, we should rise above party politics. Today, the entire country and opposition should stand together in this need of crisis," he added.

He also slammed the Congress party for breaking the unity of the opposition asking the party 'to mend its ways.' "Congress engineered defection through money power in Rajasthan and made our MLAs to join Congress party. They did the same thing in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Congress should mend its way to strengthen democracy. Congress is breaking opposition unity for its gain," he said.

BSP-Congress trade barbs

Reacting to BSP Chief Mayawati's press conference backing BJP-ruled Central government in their stance on LAC standoff, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at her and called her the 'unannounced spokesperson' of the saffron party. Taking to Twitter, she slammed the BSP chief for her support to the government on the border standoff with China, saying one has to develop the courage to fight the government that "loses" the country's territory.

On Monday, addressing a press conference, Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati said that her party stands with BJP on the India-China border issue and slammed Congress for its anti-people policies.

(With Agency Inputs)