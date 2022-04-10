'BSP Is B-team Of The BJP': Congress Leaders Back Rahul Gandhi's Comment On Mayawati

In a big revelation, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Indian National Congress had offered to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Slamming the BSP chief, the Wanayad MP alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Following this, Congress leaders have now come forward to back the statement and slam BSP. Congress MP PL Punia said that the statement was true and accused BSP of being BJP’s ‘B team’.

Congress leader PL Punia on Saturday backed Rahul Gandhi on his statement on Mayawati and said that the Congress was ready to side with BSP. However, he slammed the party and said that the BSP was advocating for BJP’s win in the polls. “It is reality. Congress wanted to form an alliance and make Mayawati the CM,” Punia said as cited by ANI.

“However, there was pressure from BJP. During the election campaign, Mayawati asked to vote for BJP. If our candidate is weak, BSP is now the B-team of the BJP. They are working together,” the Congress leader from UP alleged. Meanwhile, Congress’ Tariq Anwar also backed the statement by Rahul Gandhi and said that Mayawati didn’t campaign enough for the polls.

“It was clearly visible during the election there was no election campaign by Mayawati. She did only 1- 2 rallies. There was BJP pressure on her. For political gain central govt is misusing the agencies,” Tariq Anwar said as cited by ANI. Rahul Gandhi while taking a jab at Mayawati had alleged that she backed the BJP because of "the CBI, the ED and Pegasus."

She 'did not even talk to us': Rahul Gandhi on Mayawati

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Indian National Congress had offered to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and make Mayawati the chief ministerial candidate. "We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us," Gandhi said while releasing the book 'The Dalit Truth'.

The ex-Congress President said that he has respect for BSP patriarch Kanshi Ram for articulating the Dalit voice of Uttar Pradesh, even though the grand old party had suffered during that phase. "But Mayawatiji is saying that I will not fight for it...she gave a clear passage to the ruling BJP. Why? (because of) CBI, the ED and Pegasus," the Wayanad MP said.

